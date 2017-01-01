Timely is a product developed by Memory – a Norwegian startup based out of Oslo. We're obsessed about time and think time tracking shouldn't exist as something you have to do manually in 2018. We want to build the time tracking app to end time tracking.

Memory is a product inside of Timely that tracks everything you do throughout the day automatically, and then creates a beautiful timeline. You install one app, and can optionally also integrate with other services for other types of data.

Absolutely not! No boss, colleague or any other user on your account can see the data in your Memory. You – and you alone – can see it. This is very intimate and private data and you should always be in control over it and be the only one that can access it. We didn’t build memory so someone could spy on you.

Yes! We use the world-renowned and highly regarded Amazon Web Service (AWS) for our infrastructure. Amazon is one of the largest providers of hosting software in the entire world, spend massive resources on security and undergoes recurring assessments of risk and security. It's as safe as it gets.

For the more technical types out there, the servers are accredited under ISO 27001.

Yes! Anything you delete is properly deleted from our servers also. In addition to that, you can also use an upcoming feature to wipe your entire Memory history.

To be able to present the data, we have to be able to access it as well. And to run our algorithm to do analysis for grouping your work, to remove the things that are just noise, etc, it has to be accessible.

So in theory, the most senior developers on our team do have access if they opened the database directly and dug deep. We do however not allow that. There are several processes in place internally at Timely to prevent any kind of spying or looking through data without a specific reason.

This is your private data and we intend to keep it exactly that.

Any questions? Please don't hestitate reaching out on [email protected]